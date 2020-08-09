Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: VCG via Getty Images

FT: Oracle joins Microsoft as a possible bidder for TikTok

Twitter has also been linked as interested in the company.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 09: A mobile phone screen shows video app TikTok in front of the headquarters of digital media company ByteDance on August 9, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Yan Guolin/VCG via Getty Images)
VCG via Getty Images

For a couple of weeks, Microsoft had been the only name publicly attached as a potential buyer for TikTok, and it has about a month left before the announced September 15th deadline to make a deal. Since then, Twitter was reported as a company in “preliminary talks” to acquire the video sharing app, and tonight Financial Times reports that Oracle has entered the race, providing TikTok owner ByteDance with a “credible” alternative to Microsoft.

According to the report, Oracle is working with investors that already have a stake in ByteDance, like General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, and is willing to purchase the app’s operations just in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Twitter’s potential as a bidder may have financial limitations and Microsoft is rumored to be interested in buying the service in countries where ByteDance might not want to sell, like India. Meanwhile, Bloomberg points out that Oracle is worth about $166 billion, and recently had $43 billion in “cash or near equivalents” which it could easily use to make a deal.

It’s hard to understand how a video app used by teens fits in with Oracle’s B2B nature, but founder Larry Ellison is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, who has used a series of threats and orders to push for a sale.

In this article: Oracle, Larry Ellison, TikTok, China, Donald Trump, ByteDance, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

View
Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

View
Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr