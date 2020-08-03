Microsoft reportedly considers buying all of TikTok

Microsoft’s hoped-for TikTok deal could see it acquire much more than operations in the US and a few other countries. Financial Times sources claim Microsoft is pursuing plans to acquire all of TikTok’s worldwide business. ByteDance would still own TikTok’s equivalent app for China, Douyin. A global deal would eliminate the hassles of separating functions and ensure that TikTok users in one country could still use the app when visiting another.
On top of this, Microsoft has reportedly talked about adding an agreement that would give it one year to separate TikTok from ByteDance and address data security.