TikTok sues the US government over upcoming ban

As expected, TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the US government to challenge a proposed ban against the service. Specifically, TikTok says the executive order signed by President Trump on August 6th is “without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process.” The company says it disagrees with the characterization of TikTok as a national security threat and that the Trump administration ignored all of TikTok’s efforts to address those concerns.
Unsurprisingly, TikTok said it would have preferred to continue conversations rather than turn to litigation, but the company feels its hands are tied at this point. “With the Executive Order threatening to bring a ban on our US operations – eliminating the creation of 10,000 American jobs and irreparably harming the millions of Americans who turn to this app for entertainment, connection, and legitimate livelihoods that are vital especially during the pandemic – we simply have no choice,” TikTok wrote in a statement.