Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Trump executive order seeks to ban Tiktok, WeChat in 45 days

The president targeted two apps and their parent companies in China.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app Tiktok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block transactions with its parent company, Bytedance. It’s set to take effect in 45 days, which is just beyond the September 15th deadline Microsoft publicly announced for its negotiations to buy the company. At the same time, the US Senate voted to ban Tiktok from government devices.

At same time, Trump also issued an executive order pushing the same ban for WeChat and its parent company Tencent. These orders will certainly be challenged in court, but Tencent has investments in many US companies, plus it operates games like PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and as well as a significant portion of Fortnite developer Epic Games. WeChat allows communication for people inside and outside China, and it’s unclear what a ban could mean for users in the US.

In the orders, a justification given for the ban is “national emergency with respect to the information and communications technology and services supply chain.” It also claims they could “be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party.” As we noted previously, they also claim to be concerned about how Tiktok “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories.”

Developing...

In this article: Tiktok, Donald Trump, potus, Executive order, ban, WeChat, Tencent, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

View
Cadillac jumps into the EV market with its 'Lyriq' crossover

Cadillac jumps into the EV market with its 'Lyriq' crossover

View
Trump executive order seeks to ban Tiktok, WeChat in 45 days

Trump executive order seeks to ban Tiktok, WeChat in 45 days

View
'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr