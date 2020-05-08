Trump executive order seeks to ban Tiktok, WeChat in 45 days

A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app Tiktok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block transactions with its parent company, Bytedance. It’s set to take effect in 45 days, which is just beyond the September 15th deadline Microsoft publicly announced for its negotiations to buy the company. At the same time, the US Senate voted to ban Tiktok from government devices.

At same time, Trump also issued an executive order pushing the same ban for WeChat and its parent company Tencent. These orders will certainly be challenged in court, but Tencent has investments in many US companies, plus it operates games like PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and as well as a significant portion of Fortnite developer Epic Games. WeChat allows communication for people inside and outside China, and it’s unclear what a ban could mean for users in the US.