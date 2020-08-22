TikTok will sue the US over threatened ban

TikTok’s paths to staying alive in the US apparently include taking the government to court. In the wake of a Reuters report, TikTok has confirmed to CNBC that it plans to sue the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions with parent company ByteDance. The lawsuit could be submitted as soon as next week.

A TikTok spokesperson said the company made a “good faith” effort to find a solution, but that the administration had instead ignored facts and “tried to insert itself” into discussions between private companies. It had “no choice” but to turn to the courts to challenge the order and guarantee that both the firm and users are “treated fairly,” according to the representative.