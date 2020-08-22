Latest in Gear

Image credit: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TikTok will sue the US over threatened ban

It might file the lawsuit as soon as next week.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
CHINA - 2020/08/11: In this photo illustration the Chinese video-sharing social networking service company, TikTok logo is seen on an Android mobile device with United States of America flag in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TikTok’s paths to staying alive in the US apparently include taking the government to court. In the wake of a Reuters report, TikTok has confirmed to CNBC that it plans to sue the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions with parent company ByteDance. The lawsuit could be submitted as soon as next week.

A TikTok spokesperson said the company made a “good faith” effort to find a solution, but that the administration had instead ignored facts and “tried to insert itself” into discussions between private companies. It had “no choice” but to turn to the courts to challenge the order and guarantee that both the firm and users are “treated fairly,” according to the representative.

The social media giant has reportedly had a number of potential buyers for its US business that would keep it running, including Microsoft and Oracle.

It’s not certain how well a lawsuit will fare. The White House is convinced TikTok is a threat so long as China-based ByteDance has a stake, and it’s likely to push that angle in court. TikTok may have to allay those concerns even as it argues that the order is a violation, and there are no guarantees the lawsuit will accomplish that feat.

