TikTok executive says it has 'multiple paths' to stay alive in the US

Multiple companies have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok’s US business since President Trump issued an executive order earlier this month requiring the app’s Chinese owners to shutdown operations in America. Should a sale not go through by the end of September (within 90 days of the order dated Aug. 14th), Trump said TikTok will have to “close down” in the US. Yet, general manager of TikTok’s business in the US Vanessa Pappas has told Bloomberg that the app will continue to operate in the country regardless of the potential ban.
“We believe we have multiple paths forward to ensure that we continue to provide this amazing app experience to the millions of Americans who come to rely on it every day," Pappas told Bloomberg. Pappas also oversees TikTok’s business in Canada, New Zealand and Australia.