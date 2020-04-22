Latest in Gear

Image credit: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump extends telecom order behind Huawei ban until May 2021

Huawei and ZTE won't be resuming US business any time soon.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago
Comments
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus walks holding her smartphone past a Huawei shop (L) on a street in Beijing on April 22, 2020. - China's economy shrank for the first time in decades last quarter as the coronavirus paralysed the country, in a historic blow to the Communist Party's pledge of continued prosperity in return for unquestioned political power. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

Huawei isn’t about to get a reprieve from the US trade ban any time soon. President Trump has extended until May 2021 the executive order barring American companies from buying and using telecom equipment that represents an “unacceptable” national security risk. The order was key to the Commerce Department adding Huawei to its Entity List and effectively banning the tech giant (along with rivals like ZTE) from operating in the country.

It’s not shocking that the order would carry on for a while longer. Trump and legislators have continued to kick Huawei out of US networks whenever possible, and tensions with China remain high. However, this still leaves Huawei and peers without many options. They’ll have to avoid dealing with US companies, of course, but this will also force them to go without Google apps on newer phones and otherwise jump through hoops to maintain some of their business. In short: don’t expect to buy a Huawei phone stateside any time soon.

In this article: trump, Donald Trump, China, politics, Huawei, ZTE, ieepa, telecoms, Executive order, mobile, national emergency, telecom, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

View
Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

View
Chrome will soon group tabs together to save pack rats from themselves

Chrome will soon group tabs together to save pack rats from themselves

View
The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

View
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets boast sleeker looks and wireless charging

Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets boast sleeker looks and wireless charging

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr