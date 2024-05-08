US revokes Intel and Qualcomm's licenses for chip sales to Huawei

The United States has taken further action to limit China's technological advancement, revoking licenses that allowed Intel and Qualcomm to buy and sell chips to Huawei Technologies, the Financial Times reports. The decision will impact chips Huawei uses for computers and mobile phones and is effective immediately.

Huawei has been on US trade restrictions lists since 2019 but has recently made progress that worries the US government, such as last month's AI-enabled laptop. "We continuously assess how our controls can best protect our national security and foreign policy interests, taking into consideration a constantly changing threat environment and technological landscape. As part of this process, as we have done in the past, we sometimes revoke export licenses," a spokesperson for the Department of Commerce stated. The spokesperson declined to say if companies other than Huawei were impacted. "But we can confirm that we have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei."

National security experts have accused Huawei of helping China to conduct cyber espionage. "China resolutely opposes the United States overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export controls to suppress Chinese companies without justification," the Chinese foreign ministry decreed in a statement. Huawei also denies the espionage claims.

"China resolutely opposes the United States overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export controls to suppress Chinese companies without justification," the Chinese foreign ministry decreed in a statement. National security experts have accused Huawei of helping China to conduct cyber espionage, which Huawei has denied.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.