Image credit: V-Moda/Roland

V-Moda's M-200 ANC are its first wireless noise-cancelling headphones

The pricey $500 headphones are available now.
Billy Steele
1h ago
V-Moda M-200 ANC
V-Moda/Roland

To usher in its new logo, V-Moda has a new set of wireless headphones for CES 2021. Today, the company is announcing the M-200 ANC: its first set of Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). The new M-200 features all of the trademark V-Moda design touches, from metal accents to leather padding and visible earcup wires. Like previous models from the Roland-owned brand, the outsides of the earcups (shields) are interchangeable and come in a variety of colors. Those shields can also be custom engraved with personalized artwork — if you’re willing to go that route.

With the V-Moda app, you can choose between 10 levels of ANC, in addition to the option of using one of six sound presets. The software also gives you manual control of the EQ, where you can build off one of the pre-tuned options or create your own from scratch. Besides on-board controls, the M-200 offers a feature called Voice-In that temporarily lowers the volume and disables ANC when your cover the outside of the left earcup with your hand. What’s more, the magnetic earpads can be easily removed for cleaning or replacement.

V-Moda is promising up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC activated. A quick-charge feature will give you an hour and a half of playback in 10 minutes if you find yourself in a pinch.

V-Moda has introduced a new version of its M-200 headphones with ANC, the company's first model with active noise cancellation.
V-Moda/Roland

The company hopped on the wireless train in 2015 with a Bluetooth version of its Crossfade M-100 headphones. One of V-Moda’s more recent releases is a redesigned version of the M-100 tuned for DJs, producers and streamers. Even though the company has been selling wireless headphones for a while, it never tossed in active noise cancellation until now.

The only real downside (at least on paper) is the price: the M-200 will cost $500. That’s expensive, but considering the wired M-200 goes for $350, it’s not too surprising. However, if these headphones sound too good to pass up, they’re available now directly from V-Moda as well as Amazon and other retailers.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

