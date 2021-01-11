V-Moda's M-200 ANC are its first wireless noise-cancelling headphones

V-Moda is promising up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC activated. A quick-charge feature will give you an hour and a half of playback in 10 minutes if you find yourself in a pinch.

V-Moda/Roland

The company hopped on the wireless train in 2015 with a Bluetooth version of its Crossfade M-100 headphones. One of V-Moda’s more recent releases is a redesigned version of the M-100 tuned for DJs, producers and streamers. Even though the company has been selling wireless headphones for a while, it never tossed in active noise cancellation until now.

The only real downside (at least on paper) is the price: the M-200 will cost $500. That’s expensive, but considering the wired M-200 goes for $350, it’s not too surprising. However, if these headphones sound too good to pass up, they’re available now directly from V-Moda as well as Amazon and other retailers.