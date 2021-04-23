Valorant's new 'Breeze' map whisks you to the Bermuda Triangle

Riot Games has been pushing out regular updates to Valorant to keep gamers coming back to the free-to-play shooter. This year has already seen the introduction of new agents that can teleport and warp time and a Gun Game mode. Like clockwork, the launch of the third act of Valorant's Episode 2 is bringing with it a bevy of new additions headlined by a tropical map that transports players to the Bermuda Triangle.

You'll be able to experience the new "Breeze" locale on April 27th alongside a new battlepass and Forsaken skinline. Inspired by Caribbean islands, the new map swaps the angular world of Icebox for a wide open and brighter setting, according to developer Devon Fay. The exposed spaces offer longer sightlines, encouraging players to adopt new strategies and team compositions, the company says. It remains to be seen if Breeze lives up to the other maps, but the main aim of episodic updates is to convince gamers to jump back in to the action. In that sense, Breeze's wide choke points and focus on territory control could do the trick.

The new episode also introduces a Forsaken skinline with its own lore. The new weapon skins are described as the twisted "mirror image" of Sovereign, featuring sharper edges and deep grooves mixed with emerald effects that look more fantasy-horror than sci-fi. A total of five skins are available in the bundle as part of the premium edition pass for 7,100 Valorant Points (VP) (around $70) . As usual, the weapons can be leveled up to gain custom models, visual effects, audio and finishers.

Valorant

As for the new battlepass, it costs 1,000 VP ($10) and includes new skins, radianite points, cards, sprays and keychain-style gun buddies for your weapons. The highlights include Lightwave Frenzy and three variants, a lucky rabbit buddy, and Paul's Pizza party card for the free track, while the paid track features Lightwave Phantom (level 25), Depths Vandal (level 45), songsteel melee, Dabbing Dan spray and a Dan the Penguin buddy, among others. The battle pass will expire on June 21st, giving you roughly seven weeks to grab the goodies.