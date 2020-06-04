Riot is testing 'Valorant' on consoles -- but don't get your hopes up

Valorant is a PC-only game right now, and that won’t change any time soon. However, Riot Games isn’t ruling out the possibility of bringing its new tactical shooter to consoles at some point. In fact, the developer is currently prototyping a console version, executive producer Anna Donlon told GameSpot. But she made it clear that there’s no guarantee that you’ll ever be able to play Valorant on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 or PS5.

"There's a way to play this game and there's a way to experience this game that we're not entirely sure translates completely to console play,” she said. "If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience."