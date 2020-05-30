Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

'Valorant' 1.0 launch adds a new character, game mode and map

The 5v5 shooter from Riot Games will go live in the Americas in a few hours.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
43m ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Valorant
Riot Games

After all the teasing, jostling for keys and hyped up streams, Riot’s new 5v5 FPS Valorant is about to officially launch. The game is already live for players across the Asia-Pacific region, and and will go live in the Americas in about twelve more hours (if you’re tempted to VPN to another region and play early — the team reminds players it doesn’t currently support regional transfers).

When v1.0 of Valorant activates, players who were in the beta will notice some changes, ranging from small tweaks to all-new additions that are listed in the patch notes. Also, similar to the launch of the closed beta, Competitive Mode will not be available initially while the team focuses on stability first.

Valorant 1.0 Patch Notes
Riot Games

A new Spike Rush game mode is available in beta, with the intention of offering a more hectic, faster match. A brand new map is available, Ascent, that features a central area teams can control to open up different routes for attackers.

Reyna is the first new character Riot’s adding to the game. She’s described as a “big "get frags" agent” who needs to get kills to power up her special abilities. According to one designer “If she doesn't get kills, though, she's BAD. Like, near-useless. You're making a big bet picking Reyna.”

Existing heroes Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett have all had their abilities adjusted as well, hit registration has been updated and performance fixes should help keep framerates steady. Riot has also published a “community code” ahead of launch to lay out how they expect players to treat each other — it will pop up the first time new players log in. For those who break it, they can expect a 72-hour restriction that blocks “all” and “team” chat channels, although party chat will still let them communicate with friends.

In this article: Valorant, League of Legends, Riot, RIOT GAMES, project a, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

View
The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states through a roaming deal

View
Now all your home’s Alexa devices work like an intercom

Now all your home’s Alexa devices work like an intercom

View
Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr