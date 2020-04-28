Valorant’s ranked mode will go live once its new patch is stable

If you’ve been fortunate enough to gain access to the Valorant closed beta and you’re ready to really test your mettle against other players, you won’t have much longer to wait to jump into competitive action. Riot announced that the much-anticipated ranked mode will go live soon.

It’s taking Valorant’s European and North American servers offline for around 5 and a half hours Wednesday morning to roll out the 0.49 patch. Once everything’s stable (which might not be Wednesday, to be clear), Riot will activate the ranked mode. You’ll need to have played at least 20 unranked games before you can join in.