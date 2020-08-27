Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve

Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

We don’t know when ‘The Last Stand’ will arrive.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
More than a decade after Valve released Left 4 Dead 2, the apocalyptic zombie game is getting an update. Valve shared a trailer for The Last Stand on its blog. The company hasn’t released many details, so we still don’t know when the update will arrive. 

“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience,” Valve wrote.

As Eurogamer points out, this is a community-made effort. Or, as Valve says, “created by the community, for the community.” Still, this is the first official addition to the game in years, and given the series’ success, the update will likely please longtime fans.

