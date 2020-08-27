Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

More than a decade after Valve released Left 4 Dead 2, the apocalyptic zombie game is getting an update. Valve shared a trailer for The Last Stand on its blog. The company hasn’t released many details, so we still don’t know when the update will arrive.

“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience,” Valve wrote.