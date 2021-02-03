Valve may release a China-specific version of Steam on February 9th

Steam China will enter public beta on February 9th, according to gaming industry analyst Daniel Ahmad. The client will only be available in China and only include games approved by the country’s government. Dota 2 and CS:GO will be among the first titles Valve will offer through Steam China, and players in China will reportedly need to sign up for the platform to play those games moving forward.

Perfect World and Valve will launch a public beta of Steam China on Feb 9.



DOTA 2 and CSGO will be the first titles to start operations on the new platform. Chinese players will be required to sign up on Steam China to play these games, everything transfers over. pic.twitter.com/f2C07M7RhK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2021

Valve has been working on Steam China with Chinese publisher Perfect World since 2018, and at the start of the year, it said it would launch the software in early 2021. What this release will mean for the future of the international version of Steam in China remains to be seen.