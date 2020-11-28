Latest in Gear

Image credit: James Trew / Engadget

Vava’s 4K ultra short-throw projector is $840 off at Amazon

It'll cost you $1,960 instead of $2,800 if you snap one up swiftly.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
6h ago
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Vava 4K short-throw projector review.
James Trew / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you’re in the market for a short-throw projector, you could do much worse than the Vava 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector. The well-reviewed model typically costs $2,800. However, if you have a couple thousand dollars burning a hole in your pocket and you're ready to pull the trigger, you can snap one up for $1,960 at Amazon today only.

Buy Vava's 4K short-throw projector at Amazon - $1,960

That almost matches a deal we spotted on the projector earlier this month, when it was on sale for $1,950. It's a great deal for the device, which was already one of the more affordable short-throw laser projectors around.

In our review, we gave Vava’s projector a score of 84. We felt it had an attractive design, along with good picture quality and great sound. It can project an 80-150-inch display onto your wall or screen with decent brightness.

We weren't thrilled with the accompanying Android app and the fan noise. And, as with many similar projectors, native app support isn't exactly stellar. But with all that cash you're saving, you could pick up a Chromecast, Fire or Roku device to use as the primary interface instead, and still get great use out of an impressive projector. 

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, short throw, bfcm20, holidaydeal20, 4K, projector, Vava, holiday20, laser, VMHoliday2020, commerce, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Vava’s 4K ultra short-throw projector is $840 off at Amazon

Vava’s 4K ultra short-throw projector is $840 off at Amazon

View
Scientists find neutrinos from star fusion for the first time

Scientists find neutrinos from star fusion for the first time

View
Engadget readers get $200 off Roomba's i7+ vacuum at Wellbots

Engadget readers get $200 off Roomba's i7+ vacuum at Wellbots

View
Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

Google shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' running on Stadia at 4K

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr