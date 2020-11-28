Vava’s 4K ultra short-throw projector is $840 off at Amazon

That almost matches a deal we spotted on the projector earlier this month, when it was on sale for $1,950. It's a great deal for the device, which was already one of the more affordable short-throw laser projectors around.

In our review, we gave Vava’s projector a score of 84. We felt it had an attractive design, along with good picture quality and great sound. It can project an 80-150-inch display onto your wall or screen with decent brightness.

We weren't thrilled with the accompanying Android app and the fan noise. And, as with many similar projectors, native app support isn't exactly stellar. But with all that cash you're saving, you could pick up a Chromecast, Fire or Roku device to use as the primary interface instead, and still get great use out of an impressive projector.

