Verizon's latest prepaid service offers mmWave 5G for $75 per month

You can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service with a prepaid plan. The company has launched Verizon Prepaid Unlimited, a $75 per month option that includes access to its mmWave network. If you need a refresher, Verizon effectively offers two forms of 5G — basic 5G Nationwide, which is only slightly faster than 4G/LTE, and mmWave, which is harder to find but offers dramatically higher speeds. As The Verge reports, Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network has been available to select postpaid customers, however this is the first time that prepaid people have had access too.

According to Verizon, it’s possible to lower the $75 per month asking price to $60. If you setup a recurring payment under Auto Pay, Verizon will slash $5 per month off your bill after the first three months. If you stick around for another six months, the network operator will take off another $5 per month. “Existing Verizon Prepaid customers who switch to the new Unlimited plan (or other prepaid plan with loyalty discounts) are also eligible for monthly savings on Verizon Prepaid lines that have already been in service three to nine months,” the company clarified in a press release.