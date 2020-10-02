Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) is expanding the availability of its LTE Home internet service to more rural areas across the US. After launching in July in select markets, it’s now available in “parts” of 189 markets across 48 states.

Current Verizon wireless subscribers can get the service for $40 a month — as long as they’re on a cellular plan that costs more than $30 per month. For those who don’t have an existing plan with the carrier, the service costs $60 per month with paperless billing and autopay.