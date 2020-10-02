Latest in Gear

Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon first launched the service in July.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
49m ago
Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) is expanding the availability of its LTE Home internet service to more rural areas across the US. After launching in July in select markets, it’s now available in “parts” of 189 markets across 48 states.

Current Verizon wireless subscribers can get the service for $40 a month — as long as they’re on a cellular plan that costs more than $30 per month. For those who don’t have an existing plan with the carrier, the service costs $60 per month with paperless billing and autopay.

The router you’ll need to use LTE Home costs $240 upfront or $10 per month over two years through a device payment plan. If you go with the payment plan, Verizon will apply a monthly $10 promotional credit to your account over 24 months. Once that’s all said and done, you can expect download speeds of around 25 Mbps, with peaks up to 50 Mbps and no data caps.

You can see if LTE Home is available in your area by visiting Verizon’s website. Keep in mind the company only operates the service in places where it doesn’t have one of its traditional broadband offerings in place.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

