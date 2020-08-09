Cornell's VibroSense makes appliances 'smart' by tracking their vibrations

We've all been there at some point: you forget to go to the dryer when it completes a cycle, letting your clothes sit and collect wrinkles. That's just one example of inefficient home appliance use, and it's probably one that most people would like to avoid if they could. A new device developed by a team of researchers at Cornell University promises to let you do just that. Best of all, you wouldn't need to replace your existing appliances.

The team created a device called VibroSense that can identify and categorize home appliances by the specific vibrations they produce in your home as those vibrations travel from room to room. With the help of a machine learning algorithm and lasers, it can track up to 17 different household activities with 96 percent accuracy. Those activities can be anything from a dripping faucet to an electric kettle that just brought water to a boil. The device can also differentiate between different stages of appliance usage with 97 percent accuracy.