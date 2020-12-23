Visa will allow select payments from Pornhub owner Mindgeek

“Following a thorough review, Visa will reinstate acceptance privileges for MindGeek sites that offer professionally produced adult studio content that is subject to requirements designed to ensure compliance with the law.”

Mastercard, Visa and Discover cut off payments to Pornhub (and other MindGeek properties) a few weeks ago after a New York Times article highlighted how the site’s lax policy enforcement led to the spread of illegal content on the site. The piece noted that by failing to enforce its rules, Pornhub was essentially monetizing videos containing assault and violence, child exploitation, revenge pornography and other similar content. The credit card companies said they’re issuing a temporary ban to investigate the allegations.

In a previous statement provided to The Associated Press, Pornhub said the allegation that it allows child sexual exploitation on its website is "irresponsible and flagrantly untrue.” Still, it stopped allowing unverified users to upload videos and banned users’ ability to download content as a response to the backlash. It also purged all unverified content from the platform, which resulted in the removal of anywhere between 6 and 9 million videos. It’s unclear at this point if Mastercard and Discover plan to follow suit and relax their ban on websites owned by MindGeek.