Vizio's latest TVs add FreeSync, 120Hz 4K gaming support

With new game consoles just around the corner and PC GPUs delivering high-res graphics at 120fps, Vizio is rolling out an update for 2021 SmartCast-enabled TVs with its ProGaming Engine tech built-in. While Vizio mentioned HDMI 2.1 support in V-Series and above TVs for this year, support for things like 120fps 4K input aren’t available on all of the models.

According to Vizio, this update improves black level performance, sharpens local dimming and improves brightness for both SDR and HDR content on its M-Series and P-Series LCD TVs. On the M-Series, it also adds support for AMD’s FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, which enables tear free, low-latency performance with 4K graphics at up to 60fps.