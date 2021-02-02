Vizio OLED TVs are up to 25 percent off at Best Buy

The biggest difference between the two sets is size — otherwise, these Vizio TVs have the same features. Both have 4K resolution displays with the lovely colors and true, deep blacks that OLED brings. They support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and they have DTS Virtual X surround sound built in. Vizio’s SmartCast operating system works with voice assistants including Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant while giving you access to apps like Netflix, YouTube and others. And since both sets have four HDMI ports, you could also connect your preferred streaming device.

Speaking of HDMI, these Vizio TVs support HDMI 2.1, which means a better gaming experience than you’ll find on standard TVs. The company’s ProGaming Engine automatically optimizes settings for console gameplay with features like variable refresh rates up to 120Hz and auto low latency mode.

All of that adds up to some powerful OLED TV sets that were competitively priced even before this sale. Vizio’s 55-inch set normally costs $1,300 and that’s even cheaper than both LG’s and Sony’s entry-level OLED TVs. This sale is a good opportunity to upgrade to an OLED TV while saving a decent sum of money in the process.

