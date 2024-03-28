Vizio just announced a $999 86-inch 4K TV

Walmart ag ’d have to sell a kidney to afford a giantg 4K TV for the living room. That is no longer true, as television prices continue to decline. Case in point? Vizio just announced a new 86-inch 4K smart TV that costs just $999.

The first thing worth mentioning about the latest member of Vizio’s lineup of 4K televisions is its size. The next-biggest model is 75 inches and that’s already large enough to absolutely take over most spaces. This thing will be like having a Times Square billboard in your living room. That's not a bad thing, particularly for home theater buffs.

We don’t know how this set will look in action yet, but it does offer a serious batch of features. Vizio says it “boasts the same powerful picture quality as its predecessors”, thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. The company also promises the TV can run games at 120 fps once you switch to 1080p. Here’s hoping the product can make good on this claim . Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS:X audio.