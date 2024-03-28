Advertisement

Vizio just announced a $999 86-inch 4K TV

The budget-friendly behemoth goes on sale April 29.

That is no longer true, as television prices continue to decline. Case in point? Vizio just announced a new 86-inch 4K smart TV that costs just $999.

The first thing worth mentioning about the latest member of Vizio’s lineup of 4K televisions is its size. The next-biggest model is 75 inches and that’s already large enough to absolutely take over most spaces. This thing will be like having a Times Square billboard in your living room. That's not a bad thing, particularly for home theater buffs.

We don’t know how this set will look in action yet, but it does offer a serious batch of features. Vizio says it “boasts the same powerful picture quality as its predecessors”, thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. The company also promises the TV can run games at 120 fps once you switch to 1080p. Here’s hoping the product can make good on this claim. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS:X audio.

Walmart agreed to buy Vizio last month for $23 billion, though the deal still faces regulatory approval. The 86-inch 4K TV officially goes on sale April 29 at both brick-and-mortar and digital retailers.