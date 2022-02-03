Volkswagen adds up to 20 miles of range to the 2022 ID.4

Volkswagen has revealed the EPA-estimated ranges for the 2022 ID.4 lineup, and it seems the work the automaker has put in to make the EV more efficient has paid off. All versions have the same 82-kWh battery pack and output motors, and VW has improved the range of every version compared with last year's ID.4 models.

The rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro has an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles, 20 miles more than the 2021 model. With an EPA-estimated range of 268 miles, the rear-wheel-drive Pro S has an increased range of 18 miles.

The increased ranges of the all-wheel-drive versions are more modest. The AWD Pro has an EPA-estimated range of 251 miles, while the AWD Pro S range is estimated at 245 miles. Those are increases of two miles and five miles of range, respectively, compared with the 2021 models.

VW attributes the increases to improved MPGe fuel economy. EPA estimates peg the RWD Pro and RWD Pro S as having combined city/highway driving fuel economy of 112 MPGe and 106 MPGe, which are increases of 13 MPGe and nine MPGe respectively. The EPA estimates that the fuel economy of the AWD Pro and Pro S have improved by four MPGe and two MPGe, respectively.

The automaker has also improved the DC fast charging capabilities on all 2022 models from 125 kW to 135 kW. Buyers will get three years of unlimited 30-minute fast charging sessions at Electrify America stations included at no extra cost. A Plug and Charge feature will allow drivers to plug in their car at an Electrify America station and automatically have it charge the battery and, if needed, their account. The feature will be available at a later date.

VW has increased the base price of all ID.4 models this year by $765. The RWD Pro starts at $40,760 and the Pro S is $45,260. For the AWD models, the Pro costs $44,440 and the Pro S starts at $48,940. The destination charge for each model is $1,195.