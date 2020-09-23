Volkswagen's ID.4 is its first electric SUV for North America

Built on a steel frame, the ID.4 will initially be available as a 201 horsepower RWD with an estimated range of around 250 miles on a full charge of its 83 kWh battery pack. Later, in 2021, VW will begin offering a more powerful 302 horsepower, dual-motor AWD variant (though there’s no word yet on what it’s estimated range will be). Using the 11 kW onboard charger will net drivers around 33 miles of range in one hour, while using a level 1 or level 2 charger will fully refill the battery in around seven and a half hours. With a level 3 DC fast charger at your disposal, you can dump in roughly 75 percent of the battery’s capacity in just under 40 minutes. What’s more, VW has partnered with ElectrifyAmerica to offer three years of free automotive power injections at any of the company’s nationwide network of recharging stations.

The ID.4 will be available in six colors with 19-inch aluminum alloy rims and black roof rails standard. Adding the $4,500 Statement package will net you a panoramic fixed-glass roof, LED projector headlights with VW’s Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and power-folding side mirrors. If you care to splurge on the $1,500 Gradient package, you get 20-inch wheels and a black roof with silver roof rails and accents (though it’s only available in conjunction with the Statement package.

VW

The vehicle’s interior offers 99.9 cubic feet of storage space as well as all of the fancy bells and whistles EV automakers are stuffing into their offerings these days. The instrument cluster has been replaced by a 5.3-inch digital display that’s navigated via tactile controls on the steering wheel.

The infotainment system comes in the form of a 10-inch Discover Pro display that responds to touch, gesture (waving your hand) and voice commands. Opt for the Statement package and that display grows by two inches and adds SiriusXM compatibility. It also offers KESSY keyless access, wireless mobile charging, and Volkswagen Car-Net. This enables up to four devices to connect to the in-vehicle wifi at 4G speeds, assuming you spring for the data package subscription.

The ID.4 will also carry the usual mix of ADAS enhancements as part of its branded IQ.DRIVE system. You’ll get forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking blind spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control with lane keeping among others.