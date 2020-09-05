Volkswagen shows off ID.4's interior ahead of official debut

Volkswagen

The ID.4 will also feature 30-color ambient lighting and a light strip below the windscreen that can signal drivers, say, when the vehicle’s drive system is active and when the car has been locked or unlocked. It will also signal braking prompts and incoming phone calls. Volkswagen has released a photo of its updated fob, as well, which has three buttons: two to lock and unlock the doors and one to open the trunk.

Volkswagen’s ID.4 is second electric vehicle based on the automaker’s MEB platform, which will serve as the basis of of all its future EVs, after the ID.3. It’s also the first MEB-based EV to be available outside Europe and will be manufactured and released in China and the US. The company has already started ID.4’s production at its plant in Zwickau, Germany, while its plants in China and the US will start manufacturing the vehicle later this year and in 2022, respectively.