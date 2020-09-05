Latest in Gear

Image credit: Volkswagen

Volkswagen shows off ID.4's interior ahead of official debut

The automaker will officially unveil the vehicle later this month.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
35m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Volkswagen
Volkswagen

Sponsored Links

Volkswagen is giving us a glimpse of the ID.4, its first all-electric crossover, before the vehicle’s official reveal later this month. The automaker has released photos of ID.4’s interior, showing its touchscreen displays — yes, it has more than one — dials and an intuitive lighting strip. One of the displays serves as the infotainment center, while the other serves as the dash panel behind the wheel.

The second one appears to be floating, because it’s not attached to the center console. In the photos VW published, that display also shows us what the EV could look like from the outside:

Volkswagen
Volkswagen

The ID.4 will also feature 30-color ambient lighting and a light strip below the windscreen that can signal drivers, say, when the vehicle’s drive system is active and when the car has been locked or unlocked. It will also signal braking prompts and incoming phone calls. Volkswagen has released a photo of its updated fob, as well, which has three buttons: two to lock and unlock the doors and one to open the trunk.

Volkswagen
Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s ID.4 is second electric vehicle based on the automaker’s MEB platform, which will serve as the basis of of all its future EVs, after the ID.3. It’s also the first MEB-based EV to be available outside Europe and will be manufactured and released in China and the US. The company has already started ID.4’s production at its plant in Zwickau, Germany, while its plants in China and the US will start manufacturing the vehicle later this year and in 2022, respectively.

In this article: Volkswagen, ID.4, electric vehicle, SUV, crossover, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes

T-Mobile details its plan to give free internet to 10 million homes

View
NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

NVIDIA's RTX 3000 cards make counting teraflops pointless

View
macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing

View
Honor says its new rugged smartwatch has 25-day battery life

Honor says its new rugged smartwatch has 25-day battery life

View
NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr