Image credit: EVPartner/China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

VW's production ID.4 sports a subtle design in 'leaked' photos

You almost wouldn't know it was an EV.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago
Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover undisguised
EVPartner/China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

You might not have to wonder what Volkswagen’s ID.4 looks like beneath zebra paint schemes and other forms of camouflage. EVPartner claims (via Electrek) to have photos from the electric crossover’s certification with Chinese regulators, showing what it should look like in production form. If it weren’t for the lack of a prominent front grille and the rear badging (which includes a “Crozz” sub-badge), you might not know you were looking at an EV. There are clues about launch models, too.

There will apparently be at least two launch models.. There will be options for silver C-pillar and roof trim, or to ride on 20-inch wheels instead of 19-inchers.

Provided the ID.4 looks like this by the time it reaches the US, it won’t call too much attention to itself. However, that might be the very point. This will be VW’s first from-scratch EV design to reach American shores, and it has to win over a crowd used to SUVs and conventional crossovers. This is an eco-friendly vehicle you can buy without feeling self-conscious.

