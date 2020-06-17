VW's production ID.4 sports a subtle design in 'leaked' photos

You might not have to wonder what Volkswagen’s ID.4 looks like beneath zebra paint schemes and other forms of camouflage. EVPartner claims (via Electrek) to have photos from the electric crossover’s certification with Chinese regulators, showing what it should look like in production form. If it weren’t for the lack of a prominent front grille and the rear badging (which includes a “Crozz” sub-badge), you might not know you were looking at an EV. There are clues about launch models, too.

There will apparently be at least two launch models.. There will be options for silver C-pillar and roof trim, or to ride on 20-inch wheels instead of 19-inchers.