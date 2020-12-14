Volkswagen shelves the ID Buggy to focus on more mainstream EVs

Volkswagen won’t release a production variant of its whimsical electric dune buggy prototype. In an interview with Autocar, VW CEO Ralf Brandstätter said the automaker plans to focus on models with mainstream appeal instead of niche projects like the ID Buggy.
“No, we won’t do this car,” he told the publication when asked about the prototype. “We had a partner, but in the end it didn’t work out.” The partner Brandstätter is referring to is e.Go Mobile. In 2019, the two companies agreed to a deal for e.Go to produce the ID Buggy. However, the firm is currently mired in bankruptcy proceedings. Autoblog makes the case that Volkswagen could tap another company to manufacture a production variant of the ID Buggy. However, judging from Brandstätter’s statement, it seems the automaker has decided to move on.