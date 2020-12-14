Volkswagen shelves the ID Buggy to focus on more mainstream EVs

The ID Buggy isn’t the only off-road variant Volkswagen has shelved, either. In recent months, it was reportedly working on an SUV called the ID Ruggdzz, but that’s no longer the case. “We’ve put it in the drawer,” the executive said. “That is not to say it won’t be built, but I don’t think you’ll see it soon. We have more important projects on the run.”

And what are those more important projects? While Brandstätter didn’t share all of VW’s plans, he said it’s developing two new models called the ID 1 and ID 2. The small hatchback and subcompact crossover will utilize VW’s new MEB-Lite platform and come with smaller batteries with capacities of up to 45kWh. Volkswagen plans to sell the entry-level models of the ID 1 and ID 2 for around £17,800 (approximately $21,600) before subsidies. More affordable EVs could help the company with its goal of offering 300 EV models by 2030 and getting to the point where 60 percent of the cars it sells in Europe are either hybrids or electric vehicles. That’s something VW has to do in the next ten years if wants to meet the European Union’s 2030 emissions targets.