Volkswagen will start delivering ID.3 EVs to Europe in September

Volkswagen's ID.3 EV finally has an official release date. Consumers in most European countries will be able to put a deposit on the EV starting on June 17th. Those who do will have two delivery options. They'll be able to get the EV either as soon as possible or later in the year. The earliest deliveries will take place in September, with the latter ones scheduled for Q4 2020. There's a good reason to wait; the reports of Volkswagen struggling with the ID.3's software seem to have been accurate.

The first ID.3 models Volkswagen rolls out won't ship with some of the App Connect and heads-up display features the company had planned to include before today's announcement. Those features will arrive later in a free software update and will come pre-installed on the models that ship later in the year. Volkswagen will enroll those who end up ordering the ID.3 during its first phase of availability in its new First Movers club. People who lease their ID.3 will get the most out of the membership since they won't have to pay any interest for the first three months that they own their new EV. General availability will open four weeks after the car first goes on sale.