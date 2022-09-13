We’ve waited a long time for this one. The Volkswagen ID.Buzz was unveiled way back in 2017. Now it’s here and ready to drive. Except it’s not exactly “here.” It’ll launch in Europe this year and make its way to the United States in 2023. That means that, while we did have an opportunity to drive the long-awaited EV, it was the European model rather than the longer van that’ll arrive in the US.

Still, as far as hype vehicles go, the ID.Buzz is up there with the Ford Bronco for folks looking for an electric alternative to the automotive-nostalgia trend. During our drive we found the ID.Buzz to be as advertised and a proper van that just so happens to be powered by electricity and a desire to reclaim yesteryear. Just don’t ask about price, range, or the actual length of the upcoming US version. Watch the video above for the full story.