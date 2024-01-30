Volvo pauses deliveries of its EX30 due to software issues

The required updates had to be done at dealerships and not over the air.

Volvo's EX30 EV was a hit from the get-go thanks in part to the use of technology, along with the relatively low $35,000 price tag. However, its reliance on that tech is apparently catching up to it (much as it has for other recent vehicles), as the automaker has delayed deliveries in Europe due to software bugs, Automotive News has reported.

"We confirm that Volvo is working tirelessly to resolve the problem," the company told Automotive News Europe. "Important progress has been made but the software version 1.2 does not yet meet all the requirements necessary to be released." The problem apparently couldn't fixed over the air, so updates needed to be done at dealerships.

Volvo didn't explain exactly what the error was, but customer correspondence stated that the 1.2 software "contains, among other things, some Google certifications and key updates." I encountered several glitches (Google Maps stopped working, for instance) when testing a pre-production model in Barcelona.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The vehicle has experienced multiple delays that have lasted around two weeks. Volvo has apparently resolved the issues and the EVs are ready to be driven off dealers' lots as soon as they're fixed, according to Automotive News. "We want the best possible experience for our EX30 customers," Volvo said in a statement.

The EX30 generated a lot of interest thanks to a charming design, low starting price, solid performance, decent range and use of eco-friendly materials. All models sold to start with will be built in China, so the vehicle isn't eligible for federal US tax credits.

As the company subsequently announced, though, some models will be be built later on in Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant. The EX30 is key to Volvo's plans to boost sales by 69 percent and sell 1.2 million cars as early as next year.