Joe Biden's campaign app had a bug that made it too easy to access voter info

A bug in Joe Biden’s official campaign app may have exposed the personal information of millions of Americans, according to security researcher the App Analyst. One of the features of the Vote Joe app allows users to sync their phone’s contact list with the software to see if their friends and family have registered to vote in the upcoming presidential election. When it finds a match, the app displays the person’s name, their approximate age and birthday, as well as a list of the recent elections they voted in.
The data is provided by TargetSmart, a company that claims to have information on approximately 191 million American voters. The idea here is that Biden supporters will use the feature to leverage their existing network in support of their candidate. However, the App Analyst found they could use that same feature to get the software to share someone’s personal information simply by creating a contact in their phone with that person’s full name.