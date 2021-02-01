Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

Wallbox is looking to make inroads in North America with its first home electric vehicle charger for the region. It created a new version of the Pulsar Plus, which the company has been selling in Europe, for the market. Wallbox says the charger works with all EVs. The features include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling and flexible amperage setting.
The device is available in two configurations. The $649 40Amp Pulsar Plus, which is available now, can be hardwired into your electrical circuit or connected with a NEMA 14-50 plug. The 48Amp hardwired charger will be available later this year for $699. Both models include a 25-foot charging cable and a holster to keep it tidy.