Wallbox

Wallbox's versatile home EV charger is now available in North America

The Pulsar Plus is compatible with with all electric vehicles.
Kris Holt
2h ago
Wallbox Pulsar Plus
Wallbox

Wallbox is looking to make inroads in North America with its first home electric vehicle charger for the region. It created a new version of the Pulsar Plus, which the company has been selling in Europe, for the market. Wallbox says the charger works with all EVs. The features include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling and flexible amperage setting.

The device is available in two configurations. The $649 40Amp Pulsar Plus, which is available now, can be hardwired into your electrical circuit or connected with a NEMA 14-50 plug. The 48Amp hardwired charger will be available later this year for $699. Both models include a 25-foot charging cable and a holster to keep it tidy.

The charger functions are managed locally and not in the cloud, meaning that you can still use them if the Pulsar Plus isn’t connected to WiFi. That should prove useful if your garage or driveway is too far from your router to pick up a decent connection.

Wallbox Pulsar Plus
Wallbox

The Pulsar Plus won’t take up too much space. It measures 7.8 x 7.9 x 3.9 inches, which Wallbox says makes it the smallest Level 2 charger on the market that’s capable of 48 amp (11.5kW) output. Through the power sharing feature, you can connect multiple chargers to the same electrical circuit. They’ll automatically balance energy distribution depending on each vehicle’s demand and charging speed.

At the very least, the Pulsar Plus will give EV owners more home charger options. Although Tesla Gen 3 Wall Connector is less expensive at $500, Wallbox's charger could prove a compelling option for families who have multiple different models of EVs, or those who might switch to another brand in the future.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
