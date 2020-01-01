Walmart's two-hour Express Delivery is coming to thousands of stores

Walmart has introduced a faster delivery service called Express Delivery, which can get your orders to your door in less than two hours. In its announcement, the retail giant said it accelerated the service’s development in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — most people are sheltering-in-place after all and are relying on deliveries more than ever.

Apparently, Walmart has been pilot testing the option in 100 stores since mid-April and will expand its availability to 1,000 locations in early May. Over the next few weeks, it’ll make its way to nearly 2,000 stores, giving shoppers easy access to almost everything Walmart sells, including food, consumables, grocery items, toys and electronics.