Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Walmart's two-hour Express Delivery is coming to thousands of stores

The service will get your orders to your home in less than two hours.
Engadget
51m ago
Walmart has introduced a faster delivery service called Express Delivery, which can get your orders to your door in less than two hours. In its announcement, the retail giant said it accelerated the service’s development in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — most people are sheltering-in-place after all and are relying on deliveries more than ever.

Apparently, Walmart has been pilot testing the option in 100 stores since mid-April and will expand its availability to 1,000 locations in early May. Over the next few weeks, it’ll make its way to nearly 2,000 stores, giving shoppers easy access to almost everything Walmart sells, including food, consumables, grocery items, toys and electronics.

Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement:

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop. We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

The company will rely on its usual delivery providers for the new option, but take note that Express Delivery will cost you extra. You’ll have to pay $10 per order on top of the existing delivery charge if you want to get your purchases as soon as possible.

In this article: Walmart, Express Delivery, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
