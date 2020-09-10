Walmart launches a drone delivery program in North Carolina

Shortly after receiving final FAA approval for drone deliveries, Amazon already has a rival. Walmart announced that it will start a pilot program with drone company Flytrex to deliver groceries and other household essentials from its stores in Fayetteville, NC. Flytrex had previously received FAA approval for food deliveries in North Carolina.

The pilot program will mostly be used to gather information for a future service, so the Fayetteville skies won’t be filled with drones just yet. "The drones, which are controlled over the cloud using a smart and easy control dashboard, will help us gain valuable insight into the customer and associate experience — from picking and packing to takeoff and delivery," said Walmart senior VP Tom Ward.