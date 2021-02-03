What's on TV this week: 'Coming 2 America' and 'WandaVision' finale

This week is a major one for streaming releases, as ViacomCBS launches Paramount+, and its competitors flood the channel with originals. Amazon Prime has its Coming to America sequel premiering this week, Netflix already released a Notorious B.I.G. documentary and has another documentary lined up titled Murder Among the Mormons.

HBO Max is digging into personality tests with its latest documentary Persona, but the biggest release is likely the season finale of WandaVision on Friday morning (please, save the spoilers for at least a day or two). Disney+ is doubling up this week too, as it releases Raya and the Last Dragon as a Premier Access VOD that will cost $30 on top of your subscription to watch at home at the same time it's released in theaters. Otherwise, movie fans can check out the Monster Hunter flick on Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Netflix has a new Pacific Rim anime series.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access VOD - 3/5 3 AM)

All My Life (VOD)

Monster Hunter (4K)

She's the Man

War of the Worlds (4K)

Zappa

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5)

Sea of Solitude (Switch)

Postal Redux (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch)

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition

Tuesday

Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell, Netflix, 3 AM

Word Party (S5), Netflix, 3 AM

Race Across the World (season premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Clippers/Celtics, TNT, 7:30 PM

Suns/Lakers, TNT, 10 PM

The Flash (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

To Tell the Truth, ABC, 8 PM

Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

Basketball Wives, VH1, 8 PM

Queen Sugar, OWN, 8 PM

Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM

Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

This is Us, NBC, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Soul of a Nation (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM

FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

New Amsterdam (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Moxie, Netflix, 3 AM

Hello, Me, Netflix, 3 AM

Murder Among the Mormons, Netflix, 3 AM

Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

Name That Tune (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

Sistas, BET, 9 PM

Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

Blues/Ducks, NBC SN, 9:30 PM

Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

The Con (spring premiere), ABC, 10 PM

Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Paramount+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

The Real World Homecoming: New York (series premiere), Paramount+, 3 AM

60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

Pacific Rim: The Black (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (spring premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, HBO Max, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Raptors/Celtics, TNT, 7 PM

Heat/Pelicans, TNT, 9 PM

Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Superstore, NBC, 8 PM

B Positive, CBS, 8:30 PM

Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

Go-Big Show, TBS, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Coming 2 America, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

WandaVision (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM

Boss Level, Hulu, 3 AM

Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Dogwashers, Netflix, 3 AM

City of Ghosts (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Sentinelle, Netflix, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

Wynonna Earp (spring premiere), Syfy, 10 PM

Reset (season finale), Vice, 12 AM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

Circle of Deception, Lifetime, 8 PM

Snow Animals, BBC America, 8 PM

Apollo 11: Quarantine, CNN, 9 PM

Devil May Care, Syfy, 12 AM

Sunday

Ride with Norman Reedus , AMC+, 3 AM

Peyton's Places (season finale), ESPN+, 3 AM

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, CW, 8 PM

Boiling Point, BET, 8 PM

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

Vice (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM

Oprah with Meghan and Harry, CBS, 8 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

Allen v. Farrow , HBO, 9 PM

Men in Kilts, Starz, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

Good Girls (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? In the Hot Seat, ABC, 10 PM

The Walking Dead, AMC, 10 PM

Supervillain, Showtime, 10 PM

NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.