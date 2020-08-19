How The Handmaid's Tale defaced the Lincoln Memorial

Though you might not believe it by watching any Michael Bay movie, visual effects can serve artistic purposes besides depicting mayhem. The Handmaid’s Tale VFX company Mavericks recently posted a video that shows how they “destroyed” the Lincoln Memorial, while talking through how it related to the episode’s story and themes.

Season 3, episode 6 (“Household”) is described as a “turning point for the characters. It takes place at the Washington Monument (where the obelisk has been turned into a cross) during a televised prayer attended by thousands of handmaids. “The creative brief on [the Lincoln statue] was that it had been damaged in a battle, but also that revolutionaries had taken jackhammers and chisels to the statue in order mutilate the iconic monument,” the narrator says.