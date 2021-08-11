Watch Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked with us at 9:40AM ET

In less than two hours, Samsung will kick off its fourth Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021. While the official livestream won't get underway until 10AM ET, Engadget’s coverage of Unpacked will start at 9:40AM ET with a pre-show. We’ll also return after the event is complete to share analysis and answer your questions. Between information shared by Samsung and the usual assortment of pre-release leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect from the company later today.

For instance, we’re almost certain Samsung won’t announce a new Note phone at Unpacked. Instead, updated models of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold will headline the event. The company has also confirmed it will show off a new version of the S Pen that will work with its foldable devices. However, what we’re most excited about is the chance to see its latest Galaxy Watch wearable. At I/O 2021, Samsung and Google announced they were working together on a new version of Wear OS, and we’ll see the fruits of that partnership at Unpacked. Beyond that and an updated pair of Galaxy Buds, there’s always the chance Samsung could surprise us as well.

Follow all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here!