Watch Sony's latest State of Play here at 4PM ET Expect info on third-party games, upcoming PS VR2 titles and 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.'

Sony is set to host its first State of Play showcase of 2023 this afternoon, featuring some new announcements and updates on previously revealed games. The stream starts at 4PM and you can watch it on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, you can check out the State of Play via the embedded video below.

We're expecting to hear about five games that are coming to PS VR2 later this year. It seems like an ideal time for Sony to show off what's in the pipeline for the new headset, which it released earlier this week. We'll also get details on some "anticipated" third-party games, as well as an in-depth look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Given the heavy focus on the followup to Batman: Arkham Knight, it'd be a little surprising if there were any other big announcements that could upstage that game, but you never know. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out what's up Sony's sleeve.