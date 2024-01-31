Watch Sony's latest State of Play here at 5PM ET
The first PlayStation showcase of 2024 will run for over 40 minutes and feature more than 15 games.
Sony is set to host its first showcase of 2024 and it's shaping up to be a big one. The stream will run for over 40 minutes and . The event starts at 5PM ET and you can watch it below.
We know for sure that we'll get extended looks at two games in particular: and . Shift Up's Stellar Blade is a Sony-published action-adventure game that's coming to PS5 at some point this year. Perhaps we'll get a release date during the showcase. Sony is also publishing Rise of the Ronin, an action RPG from Nioh developer Team Ninja that's coming to PS5 on March 22. (Sidenote: it sure seems like time for Ghost of Tsushima to make the leap to PC.)
Beyond that, there have been all kinds of rumors about what the State of Play will include. Along with chatter about , there have been murmurings that a remake of Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC (perhaps ahead of the ). Given that it's only a month away, it's a safe bet that we'll get another peek at . We could also get more details on the long-awaited , which is a PS5 console exclusive. In any case, we'll find out new information about a bunch of games that are coming to PS5 and PS VR2 this year and further down the line.