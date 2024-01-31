Advertisement

Watch Sony's latest State of Play here at 5PM ET

The first PlayStation showcase of 2024 will run for over 40 minutes and feature more than 15 games.

Kris Holt
Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
0
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

Sony is set to host its first PlayStation showcase of 2024 and it's shaping up to be a big one. The State of Play stream will run for over 40 minutes and feature more than 15 games. The event starts at 5PM ET and you can watch it below.

We know for sure that we'll get extended looks at two games in particular: Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. Shift Up's Stellar Blade is a Sony-published action-adventure game that's coming to PS5 at some point this year. Perhaps we'll get a release date during the showcase. Sony is also publishing Rise of the Ronin, an action RPG from Nioh developer Team Ninja that's coming to PS5 on March 22. (Sidenote: it sure seems like time for Ghost of Tsushima to make the leap to PC.)

Beyond that, there have been all kinds of rumors about what the State of Play will include. Along with chatter about Death Stranding 2, there have been murmurings that a remake of Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC (perhaps ahead of the planned movie adaptation). Given that it's only a month away, it's a safe bet that we'll get another peek at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We could also get more details on the long-awaited Silent Hill 2 remake, which is a PS5 console exclusive. In any case, we'll find out new information about a bunch of games that are coming to PS5 and PS VR2 this year and further down the line.