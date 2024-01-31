Watch Sony's latest State of Play here at 5PM ET

Sony is set to host its first PlayStation showcase of 2024 and it's shaping up to be a big one. The State of Play stream will run for over 40 minutes and feature more than 15 games . The event starts at 5PM ET and you can watch it below.

We know for sure that we'll get extended looks at two games in particular: Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin . Shift Up's Stellar Blade is a Sony-published action-adventure game that's coming to PS5 at some point this year. Perhaps we'll get a release date during the showcase. Sony is also publishing Rise of the Ronin, an action RPG from Nioh developer Team Ninja that's coming to PS5 on March 22. (Sidenote: it sure seems like time for Ghost of Tsushima to make the leap to PC.)