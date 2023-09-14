Watch Sony’s latest State of Play here at 5PM ET

Sony is hosting a State of Play livestreamed event today. Sony says the announcement will include “something for everyone,” focusing primarily on indie and third-party titles and promising updates on flagship games and PS VR2.

The State of Play follows the Nintendo Switch Direct from earlier today. Upcoming titles revealed in that event included the Switch games Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Dave the Diver.

The PlayStation State of Play stream starts at 5PM ET today and will be available on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch and TikTok accounts. Or you can watch the embedded video below.