Watch SpaceX's first operational Crew Dragon mission at 7:27PM ET

There were some delays, but SpaceX and NASA are (hopefully) ready to make Crew Dragon a regular part of American spaceflight. The two are expected to launch the capsule’s first operational mission, Crew-1, at 7:27PM Eastern, with NASA TV offering livestreamed coverage starting at 3:15PM. You can also watch SpaceX’s own stream close to the launch (currently set for 7:25PM). SpaceX warned that the conditions are 50 percent “favorable,” so don’t be surprised if there’s another delay.

You can’t really stay tuned in until the docking. Demo-2 reached the International Space Station in 19 hours, and NASA is planning for a longer 25-hour trip to ensure predictable sleep for the crew,