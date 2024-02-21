Watch the first Nintendo Direct of 2024 here at 9AM ET

Nintendo's about to kick off its first event of the year with the Direct Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party games for Switch. We could see the first news about Xbox titles like Pentiment coming to other platforms and maybe, hopefully more about the much-delayed Hollow Knight sequel, Silksong. The 25-minute presentation kicks off at 9AM ET today (February 21) and you can watch it below.

As mentioned, today's Direct could be more significant than a typical showcase. Last week, Microsoft announced that it would begin bringing some of its exclusive titles to "other consoles," likely meaning the Switch and Sony's PlayStation 5.

Microsoft didn't elaborate much more than that, but rumors cite Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves and Grounded as likely first titles moving to other platforms. The only thing we know for certain, though, is that Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will remain Xbox exclusives for now.

Apart from that, there are a few upcoming third-party games without release dates including Contra: Operation Galuga and Penny's Big Breakaway, so Nintendo might give us more info about those. We're also hoping to hear about Hollow Knight: Silksong which, last we heard in May 2023, was delayed and had no updated release window.