Watch the Summer Game Fest PC Gaming Show here at 4PM ET

If you’re not too tuckered out from the Xbox and Starfield showcases and you’re ready for even more gaming news, you may be pleased to hear that Summer Game Fest isn’t done for the day. The PC Gaming Show is coming right up and you’ll be able to watch it here at 4PM ET.

While the stream will feature some games that will pop up on consoles and perhaps even mobile devices, this is one for the mouse clickers and keyboard devotees (unless you prefer to use another peripheral, of course). The PC Gaming Show will shine a spotlight on 55 games, including 20 brand-new ones we haven't heard about before. Baldur's Gate 3, Frostpunk 2 and Dune: Awakening will make appearances, along with a new title from Don't Starve developer Klei.

After the PC Gaming Show, there's still more to come from Summer Game Fest, as Ubisoft and Capcom are set to hold their events on Monday. Engadget is on the ground in Los Angeles to check out the various events from the de facto E3 replacement. We're bringing you news, previews and hands-on impressions of games that are being shown off at Summer Game Fest.

