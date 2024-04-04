Waymo's self-driving vehicles are now doing Uber Eats deliveries in Phoenix

If you're in the Metro Phoenix area — and don't mind walking out of your place to get your food delivery — your Uber Eats order may just get delivered by one of Waymo's self-driving cars. The companies have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area. When you place an order on Uber Eats, you'll get a prompt that says "autonomous vehicles may deliver your order."

You will be notified if a Waymo car does pick up your order, and you'll have to take your phone with you when you meet it so that you can open its trunk and get your food. Don't worry, you can opt out during the checkout process in case you're not feeling up to going out and getting your order and would rather have someone deliver food to your door.

At the moment, Waymo deliveries are only available in Chandler, Tempe and Mesa, and only for select merchants, including local joints and chains like Princess Pita and BoSa Donuts. An Uber spokesperson told CNBC, though, that the companies are looking to expand their service area and are looking to add more merchants to their list. They also told the news organization that Waymo will be using its Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles, which it's been testing in Arizona for years, for deliveries. It doesn't sound like Waymo deliveries will be more expensive either, since the spokesperson said you'll only have to pay standard fares and will not be charged for tips.

The companies first announced that they were teaming up to offer robotaxi rides and deliveries in Phoenix last year, following Waymo's service area expansion in the region. Robotaxi rides became available in the metropolitan area by October, and you'll get the option to hail one when you request an UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort or Uber Comfort Electric.

