Waze's railroad alerts are now available worldwide

Waze will now notify you if you’re approaching a railroad crossing. The Google-owned platform has updated its Android and iOS applications to add railroad crossing alerts worldwide, making it the first sat nav app with the feature. While it may sound like a minor update, it’s one that could save lives: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) asked tech companies to add the feature to their map apps after a truck driver caused a deadly derailment while following Google Maps back in 2015.

Apple, Google and Microsoft had yet to comply with the request, made way back in 2016, as of mid-2019. Since Google owns Waze, though, the feature could make its way to Google Maps in the future. In its announcement, the tech giant said Waze’s volunteer map editors verified the railroad crossing data provided by organizations and rail network operators that advocate for its addition to navigation apps.