Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sucharas wongpeth via Getty Images

Wear OS starts reminding you to wash your hands

Your smartwatch might help you avoid COVID-19.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
Comments
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Close Up Of Medical Staff Washing Hands. Hand hygiene.
Sucharas wongpeth via Getty Images

You’re likely all too aware that you need to wash your hands often to reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, but Google is happy to remind you all the same. Wear OS has received a 5.4.0 update that will remind you to wash your hands every three hours, and will start a 40-second timer to make sure you spend enough time scrubbing (the CDC recommends at least 20 seconds). It’ll even insist that you use soap, in case you were tempted to rely on hand sanitizer or plain water.

As Android Police notes, you can turn off this reminder by pressing and holding on the notification. You don’t have to worry about your smartwatch bugging you when you’re in the middle of a TV marathon. Besides, you need to wash beyond regular intervals — every time you prepare food, for example. This may help jog your memory, but it’s ultimately up to you to get in the habit of washing whenever you perform many daily tasks.

In this article: wear os, Google, Smartwatch, wearable, wearables, Health, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View
Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

View
Amazon is slashing commission rates for its affiliate program

Amazon is slashing commission rates for its affiliate program

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr