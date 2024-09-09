Apple Watch Series 10 features a much larger screen and a thinner design

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The new Apple Watch is here. A decade after the company revealed its first model, the Apple Watch Series 10 has a bigger screen and thinner design than all its predecessors. The watch also appears brighter from wider viewing angles, and it includes a redesigned speaker. It’s the biggest design change since Series 4.

Although the company didn’t mention the exact screen sizes in its presentation (or even confirm that it comes in two sizes), Apple says the display on the Series 10 wearable has 30 percent more area than Series 6. The display is even slightly bigger than that of the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple says the watch’s wide-angle OLED screen is 40 percent brighter at angles than its predecessor.

The screen updates once per second, and the ticking second hand even shows while the device is in passive ambient mode. Both the display and case have more rounded corners than previous Apple Watch models.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is nearly 10 percent thinner than the Series 9 model. It’s also 10 percent lighter than last year’s watch (or 20 percent lighter if you opt for the new titanium model). The latter replaces stainless steel as the wearable’s premium casing option, although we’ll have to wait a bit to find out about its pricing.

Powering the device is the new S10 SIP (System in Package) chip, which Apple claims will enhance performance and efficiency. The S10 helps to give the Apple Watch Series 10 longer battery life: an estimated 18 hours. The company claims its improved fast charging can juice it up from empty to an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The watch’s speakers are 30 percent smaller, allegedly without sacrificing audio performance. And its speakers can play media (like music and podcasts) for the first time — handy if you forget your AirPods.

Apple

The watch’s metal back integrates with the antenna, which Apple says will enhance cellular performance and water resistance (up to 50m). That new water resistance combines with its built-in depth gauge and water temperature sensor for extra diving capabilities. Supporting that on the software side is the Tides app, which tracks tide levels for surfing, fishing and other underwater activities. There’s also an Oceanic Plus app for the snorkelers out there.

The Apple Watch Series 10 includes sleep apnea tracking, another first in the lineup. The company says the wearable uses machine learning to look for breathing disturbances when you wear it overnight. Apple expects FDA approval for that feature soon.

Apple describes the new wearable as a carbon-neutral product. The company says the Series 10 watch uses 95 percent recycled aluminum and is made with 100 percent renewable electricity.

Of course, the new Apple Watch (along with older models starting with Series 6 and the second-gen SE) will run watchOS 11. The 2024 software adds the ability to pause and further customize Rings and Activity goals, along with a new Vitals app to check overnight metrics, training loads and pregnancy data.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 for a GPS-only variant. The GPS + cellular model costs $499. It's available in jet black (for the first time), rose gold and silver aluminum. New band styles this year include collaborations with Nike and Hermès.

