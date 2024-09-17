Apple Watch Series 10 review: Legacy and sequel in equal measure

The Apple Watch has been around for ten years. Looking at pictures of the device then, it might not seem like much has changed — even the apps drawer seems identical. But subtly and quietly, the Apple Watch – the company’s first new product line of the post-Steve Jobs era – has evolved to become capable of so much more today. Over the last few years, there have been some big leaps forward for the Apple Watch’s featureset, up to and including wrist-based ECG and heart-rate readings that were once the purview of science fiction. We’ve heard many testimonials, mostly from Apple at its events, about how the Apple Watch has saved lives — whether it be by detection of a fall or atrial fibrillation. Smartwatches as a category have matured and found their place, it seems, and the Apple Watch has carved out a comfy spot within the space.

So color me surprised when the Series 10 launched to very little fanfare last week. I guess I was expecting Apple to be a bit more self-congratulatory, but the company seemed to gloss over the product’s birthday. Instead, we got to learn about the device’s thinner profile and bigger screen with greater viewing angles. It also has smaller onboard speakers, apps for water sports enthusiasts and health features like the new sleep apnea monitoring and alerts. It may sound underwhelming compared to the seemingly futuristic features we were seeing in the Apple Watch’s early days, but the Series 10 is just following in the footsteps of the iPhone. It’s a mature product that’s traded massive annual overhauls for iterative updates that add up over time. For a smartwatch that has consistently been called the best in its class, the Series 10 largely continues that tradition, even as it walks back a feature or two thanks to ongoing copyright litigation.

Editors’ Note: While we've been testing the Apple Watch Series 10 for about a week, there are some features — including sleep apnea alerts — that we'd like to spend more time evaluating. As such, we'll be returning to this review with further evaluation followed by a final rating in the near future.

Design and display

Compared to the Series 9, the latest Apple Watch is ever so slightly bigger and noticeably thinner and lighter. It’s not such a great difference that you’ll notice without having the two side by side, but every time I pick up the Series 10 I definitely feel a tiny spark of joy. The squatter shape, slimmer profile and more rounded corners somehow make the new watch feel a bit like a biscuit, while the Series 9 comes off more like a smaller mahjong tile.

Both sizes of the mainstream Apple Watch have grown ever so slightly, with the 41mm version now coming in at 42mm and the 45mm one sitting at 46mm. I’ve worn the smaller Series 10 and Series 9 on both wrists for a few days now and genuinely don’t find there to be a major difference in daily use. As significant as I think the thinner body and lighter weight is on the Series 10, it’s not like I was having trouble squeezing its predecessor through jacket sleeves before. I will say that the new model will certainly be more comfortable under the snuggest of my cuffs.

Apple cutting the Series 10 down to just 9.7mm thin is certainly a feat, considering the Pixel Watch 3 is still a pretty chunky 12mm thick. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 is the same height, so Google needs to play a bit of catch-up here.

The Series 10’s bigger screen does make some things easier to see, like road names on Maps and the clock when you’re in Spotify. You’ll likely find greater gains here by choosing larger font sizes, which is a bit of an obvious note but at least on the Series 10 you’ll have more room to work with. If you need something even bigger, you should consider the Watch Ultra 2, which has a 49mm screen.

Apple’s also using a wide-angle OLED this year to make things easier to read even if your wrist is simply resting on the table, not held up in front of your eyes. Again, in my side by side observations, the change is noticeable but not in a huge way. There does appear to be greater contrast between the digits of the time against the photo in the background, too, which makes the clock more visible at an angle.

However, it’s worth pointing out that when you’re staring at the Series 10 face on, you might find its bezels noticeably thicker than on the Series 9. Even if you’re planning on upgrading from a Series 9, where you’ll be most primed to feel the bigger bezels’ impact on design, it’s still a tiny complaint, if at all. Thicker borders don’t really affect the watch’s performance.

Apple introduced some new watch faces with the Series 10, as it does with every successive generation. This time, the Flux face is supposed to make full use of the display’s wider angle view as it spills over the sides (sort of). There’s also a bit of an animation that mimics a second hand ticking across the screen, which is nice, but doesn’t add much to the experience.

There are other small design changes around the watch. For example, instead of an inch-long slit on the left edge for the speaker output, there now sits two half-inch grilles which blend more seamlessly into the watch. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t at least mention the new jet black case color option, as well as the polished titanium models that replace the previous stainless steel ones. They’re nice options to have, if you can afford the $300 upgrade for the new lighter material.

Finally, part of why the Series 10 got thinner is its redesigned metal back, which allowed Apple to integrate the antenna into the case and compress two layers into one. There’s also a little so-called isolation circle to help maintain cellular performance. This isn’t something you’ll feel necessarily, but it does contribute to the Series 10’s overall thinness.

The Apple Watch Series 10’s speaker

Something Apple brought to the Series 10 is the ability to play music and podcasts through the watch’s onboard speaker. It might seem silly to want to use the tiny device for any sort of media, especially things like songs where you’d like at least some semblance of sound quality for the experience to be enjoyable. In the few days I’ve had the Series 10, I never found the need to stream songs from the speaker on the watch, until I had to test it.

At the maximum loudness in a quiet conference room, I enjoyed listening to Running Through the Night by Seori and Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter. It wasn’t as bass-heavy as I’d like for a regular listening session, but given the circumstances and the size of the watch, the mids and trebles were plenty clear and punchy. You’re not meant to rely on this for long periods anyway, and it’s just there to scratch an itch if or when it arises. With noisier environments, though, it’s a struggle.

Screenshots

The Apple Watch Series 10 vs. sleep apnea

Arguably the biggest feature coming to the Series 10 is sleep apnea monitoring (though that feature is also available on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 via watchOS 11). This is only for people who haven’t been diagnosed with sleep apnea, meaning if you already know you have this condition, it’s not designed to help you see if your CPAP machine is effective, for instance.

I’ve not been diagnosed with sleep apnea, and might very well be one of the 80 percent of people that has the condition and don’t know it. Still, it would be nice to know for certain and when watchOS 11 dropped yesterday, those of us on iOS 18 with compatible Apple Watch models were able to opt in to notifications. I went to the Health app to set this up, answered a series of questions about my age and whether I’d been diagnosed with sleep apnea, and was informed I was set up for the feature.

In the explanation Apple provides during the onboarding process, it says “Apple Watch tracks your breathing while you’re asleep and records any disturbances in a 30-day period.” It can notify you if those disturbances “are suggestive of sleep apnea,” so you can go to a doctor for a proper diagnosis.

It’s been only about a week since Apple announced sleep apnea notifications were coming, and clearly 30 days haven’t passed. I have yet to glean enough information for any alerts, and cannot yet gauge the impact of this feature.

The Apple Watch Series 10 as a health and fitness tracker

Barring changes that come with watchOS 11, which older Apple Watches will also get, the Series 10 is essentially the same as its predecessor when it comes to tracking your activity. As long as you’ve set things up right, you’ll get reminders to log your mood, take your meds and move after you’ve been idle too long.

Having just reviewed Google’s Pixel Watch 3, I can’t help but wish Apple were a tad more sensitive and consistent at automatically prompting me to start logging a walk. There’s no real guidance as to how long you have to have been active for the watch to suggest you’d been working out. That leads to some confusion and pure frustration when you think you’d walked or run enough for the auto detection to kick in, but only to find out you maybe hadn’t moved in the right way or for long enough.

I’ve been a yearslong Apple Watch user, so I’ve grown extremely familiar and reliant on its interface and the data it collects. I like diving into my calendar view and looking proudly at all the days I closed my rings. The Health app does a good job of presenting my recent trends and how that compares with my performance a year ago, subtly shaming me into realizing I should maybe take a few more walks a week. The Series 10 doesn’t differ much from the Series 9 in that way, and if you’re already in Apple’s ecosystem, this will largely feel extremely familiar.

The Apple Watch Series 10’s water-sports features

There are some new tools on the Series 10 that are borrowed from elsewhere in the family, though. Apple’s brought the Watch Ultra’s Depth app over and introduced a new Tides app across the Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 that should be helpful for those who spend a lot of time in the water.

I’m not a big water sports girl, but I do occasionally hang out at beaches. Whether it’s Long Island’s pristine, sandy shores or the rocky terrain of Red Hook’s Valentino Pier, I’ve certainly encountered sudden swells in water level that I’ve had to run to avoid. It’s not the biggest problem, of course, but I can see how the Tides app would help anyone plan a day. I launched the app, and in a few seconds, the Series 10 located the closest beach, informing me that the tide was falling and that water levels would hit their lowest at about 2:07AM.

I didn’t verify this by going to Newport Beach at 2:07AM to measure water levels, but even from my brief testing it appears to be a helpful app for those who need to know this information for a full day of surfing, for example. It’s also useful for those who want a convenient way to locate the closest body of water, since the map view shows beaches around you.

It’s hard to imagine the Depth app being useful for a non-snorkeler or non-scuba diver like me, as I’ve watched one too many videos of underwater cave diving gone wrong. But the Depth app and water temperature sensor could theoretically be useful in other scenarios. If you have a deep enough tub, you could potentially stick the Series 10 on your wrist into the bottom and get a reading for whether the water is too hot for your kid.

Unlike on the Apple Watch Ultra (1 and 2), which go down to 40 meters (131.2 feet), the Series 10’s depth gauge will only provide readings up to 6 meters. That does mean you won’t want to take this scuba diving, and it’s not rated for that, either. All three models I mentioned here offer the same water temperature capability, though.

The Apple Watch Series 10’s battery life and charging speed

In the few days I’ve had the Apple Watch Series 10, it’s generally outlasted the Series 9, not usually by much. One day, after a cross-training workout at 8AM followed by a GPS-enabled walk and a day full of Slack and Telegram alerts, the Series 10 still managed to have 46 percent left at 11:45PM when I got home. The Series 9 was struggling at 19 percent, and both had the same display and Always On settings. This is one aspect that I’d like more time testing to better understand, but considering the new watch’s slimmer profile and bigger screen, the fact that it even has similar runtime at all would be respectable.

Apple also updated the charging setup on its latest smartwatch, which should bring the Series 10 back to 80 percent in 30 minutes. It’s worth noting you’ll have to use a fast-charge-certified accessory, such as a charging cable from the Series 7 or later, which you can tell by confirming that the wire is braided. Faster recharge speeds are nice, since they make up for any shortfalls in battery life by making sure you don’t need to wait too long for your device to get back up to a healthy level.

Still, considering many devices from Garmin, Fitbit and even Samsung can last longer than two days and even up to seven days per charge, the Apple Watch’s day and a half feels like a number that could be higher. If the company were looking for ways to push the envelope further, battery life is certainly the area to investigate. I don’t mind charging my watch every morning (or night), but some people want to be able to go camping over a long weekend and not have to worry about bringing along chargers. Don’t tell them to buy an Apple Watch Ultra for that benefit.

Wrap-up

It’s hard to sum up how I feel about the Apple Watch Series 10. On one hand, I definitely still need more time to form a conclusion about things I don’t feel familiar with yet, like sleep apnea alerts. On the other, I feel like I already know this product very well, thanks to its similarity to its predecessor(s). Plus, with watchOS 11 bringing a lot of similar features to the Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 and more, it feels difficult to recommend anyone with a recent device spring for an upgrade. Some of my friends considering the Series 10 are coming from the Series 8 or older, and for them Apple’s latest certainly feels worthwhile.

However, those using an older model should be aware that upgrading to a newer Apple Watch would cost them access to the blood oxygen detection features. The company has yet to bring back the Blood Oxygen app that it removed from the Series 9 and Ultra 2 that it sells in the US, as a result of a patent lawsuit filed by Masimo. It’s entirely possible the company is able to revive this feature simply through a software update, but if this measurement is crucial to your daily life, it might be worth sticking with your Series 8.

Those looking for a huge leap forward because of the number “10” in the device’s name should be prepared to be underwhelmed. But just because the Series 10 isn’t a reinvention of smartwatches doesn’t mean it isn’t still an excellent companion device and well-rounded health-tracker. If you’re simply looking for a new Apple Watch or don’t care for SpO2 readings, and are coming from a model that’s at least two years old, the Series 10 will feel like a solid upgrade. And it’s still the best for any iPhone owner.