How to pre-order the new Apple Watch Series 10
Apple also announced a new finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Before announcing new handsets during Monday's It's Glowtime iPhone 16 launch event in Cupertino, Apple execs talked up the company's latest suite of smartwatches. Rumors suggested we could get an Apple Watch X instead of the Apple Watch Series 10, if the company were to borrow the naming scheme from its 2017 iPhone. But that didn't happen, it's indeed the Apple Watch Series 10. In addition to the flagship wearable, we also saw the announcement of a new finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Unfortunately, after a two-year wait, the Apple Watch SE has not been updated to a third generation. The new Apple Watch 10 opens for pre-orders today and should start shipping on Sept 20. Here's how to pre-order yours.
The Apple Watch has always come in two sizes; For the past few generations, your options were 41 or 45mm case measurements. Now with the Apple Watch 10, you get just one size — that's even bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra — with a wide-angle OLED screen. But now it comes in two metal finishes: Aluminum or titanium. And despite the bigger screen, it's 10 percent thinner than its predecessor and lighter overall.
Inside, there's a new S10 SIP and a new built-in depth gauge, just like the Ultra, for diving and other underwater activities. The accelerometer sensor will now help detect "breathing disturbances" to potentially identify sleep apnea.
Apple's latest wearable will ship with watchOS 11, which we heard about during WWDC back in June. The software brings with it a slew of new health and fitness-focused features that the new wearable will support, including Training Load and a new Vitals app.
We are big fans of the previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 9 and its Double Tap features. We even named it the best smartwatch you can buy. Once we get ahold of this new one to test it out, we'll let you know whether it rises up to the high expectations set by its predecessor.
The new Apple Watch 10 comes in a new polished aluminum jet black colorway, along with rose gold and silver aluminum and new Titanum finishes as well. The watches start at $399. Pre-orders opened the same day as the event. Apple's storefront and the wearables should start shipping on September 20.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 didn't get an y update, but it does have a new black finish and a new titanium Milanaise strap.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 still comes in just one size, 49mm, and now comes in black or titanium. It costs $799 and, like everything else announced, will open to pre-orders today, with units hitting shelves on September 20.
